PostgreSQL 10 Beta 3 Arrives

Those wishing to do some database testing this weekend can try out PostgreSQL 10's third beta update, which was released earlier this week.
Postgre developers are hoping those making use of this SQL database system will try their workloads against PostgreSQL 10 Beta 3. It has all the features to be found in this next stable release and has many bug fixes over the prior versions.
A list of the fixes for PostgreSQL 10 Beta 3 can be found via the release announcement.
PostgreSQL 10 features better declarative partitioning, logical replication support, improved parallel query system, SCRAM authentication, performance speed-ups, hash indexes are now WAL, extended statistics, new integrity checking tools, smart connection handling, and many other promising improvements. PostgreSQL 10 performance is looking good while more benchmarks will be coming when the v10.0 release gets closer. The PostgreSQL 10.0 release is slated to happen in Q3.
