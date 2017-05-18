PostgreSQL 10 Enters Beta
18 May 2017
The first beta release of the PostgreSQL 10 database server is now available for testing.

PostgreSQL 10 is very feature rich with support for logical replication, native table partitioning, greater query parallelism, quorum commit for synchronous replication, SCRAM authentication, multi-host failover support, and other new/improved features.

More details on the changes to find with PostgreSQL 10 Beta 1 can be found via the informative release announcement posted this morning to PostgreSQL.org.

PostgreSQL 10 is expected to be production-ready with its stable release slated for Q3'17.
