Polymorph: A Libre Game Engine Making Use Of OGRE
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 February 2017 at 10:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
There's another open-source game engine in town that's been under development since last year but received more exposure this weekend via the FOSDEM 2017 conference in Brussels.

Polymorph is a libre video game engine that makes use of OGRE 3D for its graphics engine while pulls in Puredata for its sound support and more. Polymorph does make use of other free software projects including the Bullet physics engine and GIMP / Inkscape / Blender for graphics design. Polymorph appears to be about being a game engine as much as it is about promoting open tools and a free software community around their effort.

Polymorph developers are currently working on two games with this engine, Tuning Game and PEEL, with the latter one being a 3D puzzle game. Those wishing to learn more about Polymorph can see their 2017 FOSDEM slides or check out the project site at Polymorph.cool while the code is hosted on BitBucket.
