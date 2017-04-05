Polychromatic 0.3.8 Gives Greater Unofficial Love To Razer Devices On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 April 2017 at 09:17 AM EDT. 3 Comments
While Razer is exploring better Linux support for its products and not just limited to laptops, for now they don't have any official Linux configuration software for their products. Fortunately, community solutions exist, including Polychromatic that's been one of the more popular Razer open-source configuration tools in recent times.

The new Polychromatic 0.3.8 release for graphically managing Razer peripherals on Linux brings some new end-user features.

Polychromatic 0.3.8 overhauls the tray applet (including improved device support), support for toggling lighting on Razer mouse scroll wheels, various user-interface improvements, and different code clean-ups and fixes.

The list of official changes for Polychromatic 0.3.8 can be found via this Git commit. More details on the current Razer device support for Polychromatic, UI screenshots, and more can be found via the GitHub main page for the project.
