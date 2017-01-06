PlayStation 4 Running Linux Can Now Use AMDGPU-PRO With Vulkan
6 January 2017
The work to run Linux on the PlayStation 4 continues to advance and previously we reported on those behind it managing to exploit the Radeon graphics found on the AMD APU powering the PS4. The latest milestone is they now have Vulkan running on the PS4.

Hector Martin shared that he's managed to get Vulkan working with the Linux 4.10-rc2 kernel and latest AMDGPU-PRO 16.50 driver. He ended up getting the Bonaire firmware to work with the PS4. See the earlier PS4 Linux/Radeon article for more details on the initial bring-up.


Image via @marcan42, he's successfully got Vulkan running on his hacked PS4.


More details via this Tweet. In a follow-up tweet he also mentioned that the Vulkan performance on the PS4 was CPU-limited. If you are looking for a game console with official Vulkan API support, you'll want to wait for the Nintendo Switch.
