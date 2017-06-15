Samuel Pitoiset Takes To More RadeonSI/Mesa Optimizations

It was just yesterday that bindless texture support landed in Mesa Git for RadeonSI while now Samuel Pitoiset who works for Valve's Linux graphics driver team has taken to other work.
With his initial ARB_bindless_texture work landed, he seems to be taking to other optimizations to help Mesa and specifically the RadeonSI driver stack as he's been doing the past few months for Valve. Just a short time after the bindless texture work was committed, he's now sent out a new patch series with this one being a smaller set and about reducing the overhead of resident textures needing color decompression. While just a micro-optimization, he managed to make a decompress textures function now five times faster.
It will be interesting to see what else he has to show in the days/weeks ahead. The work being done by the Valve crew plus Marek continuing to reduce CPU overhead of Mesa/RadeonSI could be really interesting to see where they are at the end of the summer. There still is more overhead than the NVIDIA driver but will be interesting to see if that changes.
Mesa 17.2-dev is being branched next month for its stable release in August, so stay tuned to see what else gets merged in the next few weeks, but already 17.2 is shaping up to be yet another exciting update for open-source graphics drivers.
