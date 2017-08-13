Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish

One of the many successful Google Summer of Code (GSoC) projects this year by student developers is the work done on Piper, the new GTK3 user-interface for configuring gaming mice under Linux via libratbag.
We have been watching Piper's progress this summer with the work done by student developer Jente Hidskes. It's getting quite featureful and useful for configuring gaming mice on Linux and has matured quite well.
While GSoC is quickly coming to an end, Jente Hidskes has been working on some user-interface refinements to address feedback on this application raised during the GUADEC GNOME developer conference. He's also been working on better handling device connections/disconnections while the GUI is running, among other smaller improvements. This week he's planning on just some "spit 'n polish" for just ensuring everything is tidied up.
The libratbag Piper code is hosted on GitHub for those wishing to try out this GTK-based application for configuring mice on Linux.
