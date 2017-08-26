Piper Has Turned Into A Very Competent Mouse Configuration UI For Linux

Student developer Jente Hidskes' work this summer on improving the Piper GTK3 user-interface for configuring gaming mice on Linux via libratbag is now the latest example of a very successful Google Summer of Code (GSoC) project.
Jente was able to provide some much needed improvements to this GTK3 user-interface for configuring Linux mice via the libratbag daemon. Among the work he accomplished this summer were support for mouse profiles, resolution configuration, LED configuration, button mappings, welcome and error screens, and more.
Marking the end of GSoC 2017, he's written a lengthy blog post highlighting some of the work carried out over the summer. Below is a WebM video showing off his results to Piper:
The work was successfully merged to Piper on GitHub.
