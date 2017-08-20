Piper Continues To Be Tweaked For Configuring Your Gaming Mouse On Linux
The Piper user-interface for configuring gaming mice tunables on Linux via libratbag is nearing the finish line for this year's Google Summer of Code.

Last week we passed along the last progress on this open-source mouse configuration program with adding some spit 'n polish to the program while this week was more of the same.

Student developer Jente Hidskes has done a great job on Piper development this summer with its GTK3 user-interface. This week he's done some more UI tweaks, continued to address possible Piper crashes, language translations, and other work. He's hoping to fix a few remaining crashes before the GSoC period ends, which is coming up tomorrow on 21 August.

The last bits of Piper work can be found via Jente's blog. Fortunately, the student developer plans to continue working on Piper past the end of the GSoC period.
