Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 M3 Released With OpenBenchmarking Seamless/Dynamic Comparisons
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 28 August 2017 at 08:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The third and perhaps final development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.4-Tynset is now available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmark evaluation needs.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.4.0 is gearing up for release in September as the latest quarterly feature update to our flagship open-source benchmarking automation software. The big user-facing change with today's milestone three release is the seamless/dynamic OpenBenchmarking.org comparisons integrated inline to the CLI output during the benchmarking process... See that aforelinked article for all of the details.


Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 M3 also features a few minor fixes, drops the graphics_event_checker module as it's not really used any longer, and there is an improvement in the Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) library for improving physical vs. virtual CPU core detection on multi-socket systems.

Two weeks ago was also the Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 Milestone 2 release that I didn't end up publicizing on Phoronix. If you missed that earlier development release there is now fallback detection for WSLFS file-system detection (Windows Subsystem for Linux), PDF result generation improvements, a new EDID-based monitor model/vendor string detection path, "system type" support, and other improvements.

Stay tuned for more Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 release details in September. Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 Milestone 3 is available from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

