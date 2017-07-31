One month after the Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.1 release, the first development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.4-Tynset is now available for cross-platform, open-source benchmarking evaluation.So far for the Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 cycle a few new features have landed as well as various code clean-ups and other improvements. In usual tradition, Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 will be released later in Q3'17 as this quarter's next feature release to our automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Solaris / Windows platforms.One of the new Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 features that happened to land just today is "progressive result comparisons", or when running benchmarks on an existing result file, rather than needing to wait until all of the results are completed before viewing the entire data-set, inline from the CLI will be the basic text graphs showing the current test run's output against the other data for that particular run from the result file. Here's some screenshot examples:

With these graphs, the current run is in bold and the graphs are auto-sorted by performance. This progressive result reporting be useful for those running the Phoronix Test Suite directly and monitoring the testing process in real-time, if not using Phoromatic or other modes of operation.

Another new feature with Phoronix Test Suite 7.4 M1 is a new "performance tips" (perf_tips) module. This is run automatically at the start of any testing process or can be manually triggered via phoronix-test-suite perf_tips.show. Initially this module just alerts if running disk benchmarks and BFQ is potentially misconfigured; thanks to Linaro developer Paolo Valente who added the basics of this module and the BFQ reporting. There's also reporting if running benchmarks while using the "powersave" governor.