Ending out H1'2017 is Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.1-Trysil as the first and only planned point release for this release series.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.1 has just a few changes over the larger Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 release that happened earlier this month.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.1 has some result parser/handling improvements (namely to accommodate the newer dow3 -- Dawn of War III test profile from earlier this month), some minor optimizations to some hot code paths, a warning fix, AVX-512 reporting to the system information table, and other small fixes.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.1 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.4-Tynset is under development for release in Q3 as the next feature release.
