Just days after celebrating nine years since the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 release, Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now officially available.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 represents the latest quarterly feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 features a number of result parser improvements, various minor enhancements to the pts_Graph subsystem, Phoromatic support for setting a run-priority on test schedules, new sub-command helpers, improvements for running the Phoromatic client on macOS, improvements to the perf-per-dollar module, Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements, and a variety of other improvements.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 is available via GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
Add A Comment