Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 8 June 2017 at 09:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX --
Just days after celebrating nine years since the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 release, Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now officially available.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 represents the latest quarterly feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 features a number of result parser improvements, various minor enhancements to the pts_Graph subsystem, Phoromatic support for setting a run-priority on test schedules, new sub-command helpers, improvements for running the Phoromatic client on macOS, improvements to the perf-per-dollar module, Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements, and a variety of other improvements.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 is available via GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix News
Phoronix Turns 13, Phoronix Test Suite Is Now 9: Happy Birthday
Ryzen, Linux 4.12 & Polaris Evolved Were Exciting This Month
The Most Popular Linux News Of The Past 13 Years
Phoronix Turns 13 In Two Weeks - What Shall We Benchmark To Celebrate?
Unity 8 Abandonment, Windows 10 vs. Linux Tests Dominated April
AMD Ryzen, Valve, Linux 4.10~4.11 & Kabylake Dominated Q1
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Micro Machines World Series Is Driving On Linux This Month