Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 M4 Released, Test Suites Now Also Available Via Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 3 June 2017 at 09:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The fourth and last planned development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available ahead of the official release in the days ahead.

A few days back we made the test profiles now available via GitHub for convenience and easier collaboration over these hundreds of benchmark test cases. With Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 M4, the phoronix-test-suite dump-tests-to-git is now present, which is how this test-profiles.git repository is generated.

Additionally, the test suites are now available via GitHub too. Test suites are available via phoronix-test-suite/test-suites. As such, there's also a phoronix-test-suite dump-suites-to-git for being able to convert an OpenBenchmarking.org set of test suites into Git form. Again, mainly done for convenience and those that prefer collaborating via GitHub or issue reporting.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 M4 also contains a number of improvements to pts-core, some continued result parser improvements, some new safety checks, various tweaks and clean-ups to pts_Graph, and on the Phoromatic side is now support for being able to specify a run-priority on test schedules.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 M4 is available via GitHub or Phoronix-Test-Suite.com. This Monday, 5 June, also marks nine years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0.
