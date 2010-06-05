The third development release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmarking needs.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 M3 features some result parser updates, a new phoronix-test-suite dump-file-info helper for assisting those in creating test profiles, Phodevi updates, various pts_Graph fixes to address different corner-cases particularly with larger data-sets, and Phoromatic client support for working without PHP PCNTL support.
The Phodevi updates include a path for reading the I/O scheduler on NVMe devices, now logging all found *DEBUG* environment variables, and other basic work.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 will be released in June as the next feature update to our GPL benchmarking software. A few more features are still expected to land this cycle.
Download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub.
