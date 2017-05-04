The second development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmarking needs.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 2 features continued improvements and fixes around the universal results parser, a new SKIP_TESTS_HAVING_ARGS environment variable was added if wishing to skip tests from the test execution queue where the test's set description/arguments match the environment variable's value (see the documentation for more details), the perf_per_dollar module now supports using custom units via COST_PERF_PER_UNIT, and Phodevi has PGI Compiler detection support. There are also various fixes and other minor improvements to Phodevi and pts-core.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 2 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 will be officially released in June.
