Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 Milestone 2 Released
4 May 2017
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The second development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmarking needs.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 2 features continued improvements and fixes around the universal results parser, a new SKIP_TESTS_HAVING_ARGS environment variable was added if wishing to skip tests from the test execution queue where the test's set description/arguments match the environment variable's value (see the documentation for more details), the perf_per_dollar module now supports using custom units via COST_PERF_PER_UNIT, and Phodevi has PGI Compiler detection support. There are also various fixes and other minor improvements to Phodevi and pts-core.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 2 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 will be officially released in June.
About The Author
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

