The first development of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs.This first snapshot just comes two weeks after Phoronix Test Suite 7.0.1 . As such, this 7.2 M1 release isn't too big, but does contain some core improvements and fixes.Changed for Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 1 are some result parser improvements, in particular needed for the Mad Max test profile but may also benefit other multi-test-output use-cases. There is also a new AppendToArgumentsDescription option for the result parser XML schema. Additionally, the system_monitor module has fixed behavior when individual test-run monitoring is disabled. The Phodevi Phoronix Device Interface also has fixed resolution listings on Linux when dealing with dual 4K displays being connected and other possible high-resolution multi-monitor combinations. Aside from that are just a few other basic changes so far.Grab the Phoronix Test Suite from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or the GitHub project site . Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 "Trysil" will be officially released in June.