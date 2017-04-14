The first development of Phoronix Test Suite 7.2-Trysil is now available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs.
This first snapshot just comes two weeks after Phoronix Test Suite 7.0.1. As such, this 7.2 M1 release isn't too big, but does contain some core improvements and fixes.
Changed for Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 1 are some result parser improvements, in particular needed for the Mad Max test profile but may also benefit other multi-test-output use-cases. There is also a new AppendToArgumentsDescription option for the result parser XML schema. Additionally, the system_monitor module has fixed behavior when individual test-run monitoring is disabled. The Phodevi Phoronix Device Interface also has fixed resolution listings on Linux when dealing with dual 4K displays being connected and other possible high-resolution multi-monitor combinations. Aside from that are just a few other basic changes so far.
Grab the Phoronix Test Suite from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or the GitHub project site. Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 "Trysil" will be officially released in June.
