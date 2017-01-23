The second development release is now available of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 Milestone 2 incorporates the past two weeks of development work and includes:
- The recently highlighted new system information view for better showing software/hardware details from the command-line.
- Indicating HIB/LIB (higher/lower results are better) when using phoronix-test-suite result-file-to-csv.
- Various clean-ups of XML abstractions within pts-core and working towards ultimately removing the nye_Xml layer.
- Reformatting the phoronix-test-suite list-test-usage output.
- Phodevi has a fix when running the Phoronix Test Suite on Windows there was the possibility for a hang when querying disk mount options.
- Phodevi no longer relies upon the X.Org DDX driver string as a hint when determining some GPU attributes like GPU frequency, in order to allow all functionality to work just fine when using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver and in other use-cases.
- Phodevi now supports reading the CPU's microcode version on Linux.
- Other small improvements and fixes.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M2 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Contact us for any commercial support needs and custom engineering.
