Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M2 Now Available For Open-Source Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 23 January 2017 at 06:36 AM EST. 2 Comments
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The second development release is now available of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 Milestone 2 incorporates the past two weeks of development work and includes:

- The recently highlighted new system information view for better showing software/hardware details from the command-line.


- Indicating HIB/LIB (higher/lower results are better) when using phoronix-test-suite result-file-to-csv.

- Various clean-ups of XML abstractions within pts-core and working towards ultimately removing the nye_Xml layer.

- Reformatting the phoronix-test-suite list-test-usage output.

- Phodevi has a fix when running the Phoronix Test Suite on Windows there was the possibility for a hang when querying disk mount options.

- Phodevi no longer relies upon the X.Org DDX driver string as a hint when determining some GPU attributes like GPU frequency, in order to allow all functionality to work just fine when using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver and in other use-cases.

- Phodevi now supports reading the CPU's microcode version on Linux.

- Other small improvements and fixes.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M2 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Contact us for any commercial support needs and custom engineering.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
RFC: Revised System Information View For PTS-Ringsaker
You Can Now Benchmark The ArrayFire GPU Library With The Phoronix Test Suite
New Benchmark Test Profiles This Weekend: GIMP, Memcached, JPEG Turbo, More OpenCL
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker Milestone 1 Released
OpenBenchmarking.org Had Close To 8 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads This Year
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 21 Million Test/Suite Downloads
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Steam's Recent Linux Changes Have Been Promoted To Stable