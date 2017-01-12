Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker Milestone 1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 12 January 2017 at 06:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
The first development release is now available of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 benchmarking software release.

So far in the Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 development cycle there are performance improvements around the Phoromaic server's SQLite database implementation, enhanced external dependency coverage on BSDs, "Ryzen" is now a recognized AMD color-branded string in pts_Graph, in pts-core there are clean-ups to the run-lock handling, and a phoronix-test-suite estimate-run-time sub-command has been introduced for a more concise way to see estimated run-times for a set of tests/suites/result-files.

Much more is still happening for the Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 development cycle including more Phoromatic Server optimizations, hopefully some UI improvements to the Phoromatic Server, low-level code clean-ups in pts-core and pts_Graph, likely a new user configuration system, and more. While the Phoronix Test Suite generally sees feature updates on a quarterly basis, sometimes with x.0 releases we do make it closer to a six-month development cycle. For now that has yet to be decided for Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 so for now plan for either a late Q1 or early Q2 release.

For codenames with the Phoronix Test Suite 7.x series they come from municipalities within Hedmark, Norway. Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 is codenamed Ringsaker.

You can try out this first development release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or engage with its development via Phoronix-Test-Suite GitHub.
