Your Last Chance To Take Advantage Of Our Birthday Bargain
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 7 June 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
PREMIUM --
Today is the last day to take advantage of our heavily-discounted special for joining our ad-free version of the site that also provides multi-page articles on a single page, priority access to me for benchmark requests / feedback, etc, all while helping to support the site and our daily Linux hardware testing operations.

In celebration of Phoronix.com turning 13 years old (and Phoronix Test Suite is now 9), we've run a premium special where you can join premium for $25 USD per year (compared to the $35 retail rate) or $100 for a lifetime subscription (compared to $150 normally, which is still a bargain if considering the years already we've offered premium and no plans for Phoronix to stop in its daily quest anytime in the near future).

Phoronix Premium payments can be made via PayPal, Google Wallet, or Bitcoin. If you are interested in this special, see all the details here. The deal expires at end of day 7 June (US time, but I'm not really strict in regards to this, if you end up being a few minutes/hours late into 8 June).

Thanks for your support; Internet (pay-per-impression) advertisements remain the primary means for allowing Phoronix to operate followed by Phoronix Premium supporters and those providing tips. Aside from my frequent ~100 hour work weeks, there's also the high electrical costs of all the benchmarking systems, routine hardware expenditures when particular vendors don't always provide review samples, among other expenses.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Premium News
Celebrate Phoronix's 13th Birthday By Going Ad-Free Premium At A Great Discount
Today's The Last Day For Our Ad-Free Site Deal For Thanksgiving 2016
It's Time For The Annual Thanksgiving Event To Support Our Linux Testing, Benchmarking
Today Marks Amazon's Second Prime Day
Phoronix Turns 12 Years Old This Week: Here's A Birthday Special For You
Writing Linux / Open-Source News & Benchmarking 365 Days Per Year
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Micro Machines World Series Is Driving On Linux This Month