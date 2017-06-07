Your Last Chance To Take Advantage Of Our Birthday Bargain

Today is the last day to take advantage of our heavily-discounted special for joining our ad-free version of the site that also provides multi-page articles on a single page, priority access to me for benchmark requests / feedback, etc, all while helping to support the site and our daily Linux hardware testing operations.
In celebration of Phoronix.com turning 13 years old (and Phoronix Test Suite is now 9), we've run a premium special where you can join premium for $25 USD per year (compared to the $35 retail rate) or $100 for a lifetime subscription (compared to $150 normally, which is still a bargain if considering the years already we've offered premium and no plans for Phoronix to stop in its daily quest anytime in the near future).
Phoronix Premium payments can be made via PayPal, Google Wallet, or Bitcoin. If you are interested in this special, see all the details here. The deal expires at end of day 7 June (US time, but I'm not really strict in regards to this, if you end up being a few minutes/hours late into 8 June).
Thanks for your support; Internet (pay-per-impression) advertisements remain the primary means for allowing Phoronix to operate followed by Phoronix Premium supporters and those providing tips. Aside from my frequent ~100 hour work weeks, there's also the high electrical costs of all the benchmarking systems, routine hardware expenditures when particular vendors don't always provide review samples, among other expenses.
3 Comments