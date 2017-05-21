Phoronix Turns 13 In Two Weeks - What Shall We Benchmark To Celebrate?

Two weeks from tomorrow will mark the 13th birthday since starting Phoronix.com and also nine years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0. What better way to celebrate than by running more of our big, annual benchmarks from Windows vs. Linux comparisons to other interesting hardware tests.
Phoronix birthdays don't mean a magical holiday/vacation or anything, but rather, my usual time of the year for running more benchmarks and interesting Linux performance comparisons... Like in past years of comparing modern CPUs to old Socket 478 / NetBurst hardware, the perf-per-Watt of a Raspberry Pi to old Intel CPUs, larger GPU comparisons, and much more over the years.
With just two weeks to go, I'm still contemplating this year's tests. There will most certainly be some large Linux GPU gaming comparison tests on the bleeding-edge drivers and almost surely some new Windows vs. Linux OpenGL/Vulkan benchmarks. Probably some fresh BSD/Linux OS benchmark comparisons too. And some new macOS vs. Linux numbers? But what else would you like to see? Please voice your ideas this weekend in our forums by commenting on this thread.
It will be a busy next few weeks. I'm also working on getting Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 for release around this Phoronix/PTS anniversary on 5 June.
Thanks for your support over the past 13 years. As some additional food for thought, there have been 21,649 news articles and 3,525 featured articles/reviews on Phoronix since 5 June 2004, 99% of the content written by your's truly. Of those, there have been 1,367 news items on Phoronix so far in 2017 and 147 featured articles/reviews. The last time there was a single day (24 hours) without new content on Phoronix was 4 January 2013 while in 2017 was just a partial day off when frustrated by ad issues.
Back to benchmarking...
