PasVulkan: Now You Can Make Use Of Vulkan In Object Pascal
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 17 May 2017 at 01:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
In our never-ending quest of exploring the interesting -- and ever-growing -- number of Vulkan projects on GitHub, one seeing a fair amount of work is the relatively unheard of PasVulkan.

PasVulkan is a serious effort about bringing Vulkan to Object Pascal. PasVulkan is a Vulkan header generator and object-oriented style API wrapper for the Object Pascal programming language. This works with both FreePascal and the Delphi compiler.

Object Pascal isn't the first language that would come to mind when thinking of programming for a high-performance graphics API, but we've seen game engines written in Pascal. PasVulkan has seen 435 commits as of writing from its lone contributor. PasVulkan is supported under Windows, Android, Linux (including Wayland/Mir), and untested support on macOS with MoltenVK.

Objective Pascal coders can learn more about this Vulkan interface via this GitHub page. Those curious what Object Pascal looks like with these Vulkan bindings can see this example.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Hooks In VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 Support
Vulkan 1.0.49 Introduces Two New Extensions
VK9 Direct3D-Over-Vulkan Begins Hitting More Advanced Milestones
VK_KHX_multiview Lands In Mesa 17.2 Git For Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver
Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Continues Progressing
Vulkan Crosses 1,000 Projects On GitHub
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript