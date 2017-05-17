PasVulkan: Now You Can Make Use Of Vulkan In Object Pascal

In our never-ending quest of exploring the interesting -- and ever-growing -- number of Vulkan projects on GitHub, one seeing a fair amount of work is the relatively unheard of PasVulkan.
PasVulkan is a serious effort about bringing Vulkan to Object Pascal. PasVulkan is a Vulkan header generator and object-oriented style API wrapper for the Object Pascal programming language. This works with both FreePascal and the Delphi compiler.
Object Pascal isn't the first language that would come to mind when thinking of programming for a high-performance graphics API, but we've seen game engines written in Pascal. PasVulkan has seen 435 commits as of writing from its lone contributor. PasVulkan is supported under Windows, Android, Linux (including Wayland/Mir), and untested support on macOS with MoltenVK.
Objective Pascal coders can learn more about this Vulkan interface via this GitHub page. Those curious what Object Pascal looks like with these Vulkan bindings can see this example.
