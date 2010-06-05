Test Profiles For The Phoronix Test Suite Now Available Via GitHub
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 30 May 2017 at 03:15 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
A semi-common question that's come up in recent years has been a request to be able to access Phoronix Test Suite test profiles via GitHub. That's now possible.

The Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org doesn't rely upon Git for managing test profiles, since its own version control system has been used since inception for a variety of reasons. That's why the tests have not been on GitHub, but in making it easier for those to contribute with GitHub accounts, I've now written an exporter for being able to view OpenBenchmarking.org tests via GitHub. Issue tickets and pull requests can also be sent through there and will be monitored.

For those interested, more details via the README in the new repository: phoronix-test-suite/test-profiles.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 3 Released
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 Milestone 2 Released
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 Milestone 1 Released
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 23 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0.1 Released With Minor Enhancements For ARM, New Module Options
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M5 Released
Popular News
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks