Test Profiles For The Phoronix Test Suite Now Available Via GitHub

A semi-common question that's come up in recent years has been a request to be able to access Phoronix Test Suite test profiles via GitHub. That's now possible.
The Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org doesn't rely upon Git for managing test profiles, since its own version control system has been used since inception for a variety of reasons. That's why the tests have not been on GitHub, but in making it easier for those to contribute with GitHub accounts, I've now written an exporter for being able to view OpenBenchmarking.org tests via GitHub. Issue tickets and pull requests can also be sent through there and will be monitored.
For those interested, more details via the README in the new repository: phoronix-test-suite/test-profiles.
