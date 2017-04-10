POCL 0.14 OpenCL Implementation Released
The Portable Computing Language (POCL) has issued a new release of their open-source CPU-based OpenCL implementation.

This new version of POCL continues relying upon LLVM and with this release adds support for LLVM/Clang 4.0 and 3.9.

This portable OpenCL implementation also adds support for a new binary format to store the final executable bits to allow running OpenCL programs on hosts without an online compiler.

POCL 0.14 also adds initial support for out-of-order command queue task scheduling and many bug fixes.

More details on POCL 0.14 via the release announcement.
