The Portable Computing Language (POCL) has issued a new release of their open-source CPU-based OpenCL implementation.
This new version of POCL continues relying upon LLVM and with this release adds support for LLVM/Clang 4.0 and 3.9.
This portable OpenCL implementation also adds support for a new binary format to store the final executable bits to allow running OpenCL programs on hosts without an online compiler.
POCL 0.14 also adds initial support for out-of-order command queue task scheduling and many bug fixes.
More details on POCL 0.14 via the release announcement.
