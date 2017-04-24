It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but the PHP 7.2 release schedule was firmed up earlier this month and is aiming to ship by the end of November.
In order to do a general availability release on 30 November, PHP 7.2 will begin alpha releases in early June, branching and feature freeze on 20 July, betas throughout July and August, followed by many release candidates until the official release is ready.
The current PHP 7.2 release schedule can be found via the PHP.net Wiki.
See An Early Look At Possible Changes/Features For PHP 7.2, PHP 8.0 if you are curious about some of the work on the table for PHP 7.2. PHP 7.2 will also be making several deprecations of features to then be removed in PHP 8.0.
1 Comment