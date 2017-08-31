PHP 7.2 Release Candidate Arrives
31 August 2017
PHP 7.2 has matured past the alpha and beta stages and is now out with its first release candidate.

PHP 7.2 is being fitted with the new libsodium extension for better cryptography, a number of bug fixes, updated SQLite, improved error messages, DOM enhancements, and many other changes as outlined in the NEWS file.

PHP 7.2 RC1 is available today while at least five more release candidates are coming prior to officially declaring PHP 7.2.0 around the end of November.

More details on the PHP 7.2 release candidate can be found via the release announcement today at PHP.net.
