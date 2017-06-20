PHP 7.2 Slated For Fedora 27
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 June 2017 at 07:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
A new feature proposal would ensure Fedora 27 ships with the latest PHP release at the time.

This doesn't come as a big surprise as Fedora Linux usually ships with the newest PHP release, but the feature change proposal firmed up yesterday is formally seeking PHP 7.2 be added to Fedora 27.

PHP 7.2 is expected by the end of November and will come with various minor feature additions to the language. PHP 7.2 notably will bring modern cryptography features via libsodium, deprecate various features targeted for removal in PHP 8.0, and more performance improvements.

The change proposal for F27 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Continues Working On Better NVIDIA Support, PipeWire Could Replace PulseAudio
Fedora 26 Beta Released
Fedora 26 Beta Delayed Again, Final Pushed Out To Mid-July
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Printing Improvements Being Planned For Fedora 27
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released