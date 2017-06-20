A new feature proposal would ensure Fedora 27 ships with the latest PHP release at the time.
This doesn't come as a big surprise as Fedora Linux usually ships with the newest PHP release, but the feature change proposal firmed up yesterday is formally seeking PHP 7.2 be added to Fedora 27.
PHP 7.2 is expected by the end of November and will come with various minor feature additions to the language. PHP 7.2 notably will bring modern cryptography features via libsodium, deprecate various features targeted for removal in PHP 8.0, and more performance improvements.
The change proposal for F27 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
Add A Comment