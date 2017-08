The second beta is now available for the upcoming PHP 7.2, which will be officially released at the end of November.PHP 7.2 Beta 2 features improvements around some error messages and many bug fixes. More broadly, PHP 7.2 features the new libsodium extension for better cryptography and various minor refinements and fixes throughout the PHP landscape. We have also found PHP 7.2 is still on the path to getting faster More details on PHP 7.2 Beta 2 via PHP.net