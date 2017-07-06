PHP 7.2.0 Alpha 3 is now available as the latest test release ahead of the official PHP 7.2 debut later in the year. This release offers various fixes and improvements over the earlier alphas.
PHP 7.2.0 Alpha 3 features several core bug fixes, an OpenSSL fix, support for the extension name as an argument to the dl() function, exposing inflate_get_status and inflate_get_read_len for zlib, and various other fixes.
Some of the features for PHP 7.2 were previously discussed on Phoronix.
More details on PHP 7.2 via PHP.net. Next up is the first beta on 20 July followed by a total of three betas and at least six release candidates before officially shipping PHP 7.2.0 around the end of November.
