The second alpha release of the upcoming PHP 7.2 is now available for testing.PHP 7.2 Alpha 2 contains a number of fixes, updated SQLite3, SQLite3 support for writing to blobs, some compatibility improvements, and other work as outlined via the NEWS file . This second alpha comes just a few weeks after the first PHP 7.2 alpha.More details on PHP 7.2 Alpha 2 via PHP.net . PHP 7.2.0 is anticipated for an official release by the end of November.