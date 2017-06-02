PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 June 2017 at 02:52 PM EDT. 3 Comments
The PCI-SIG has announced the finalized PCI Express 4.0 specifications and has laid out early details about PCI Express 5.0.

PCI Express 4.0 operates at 16GT/s and includes additional performance enhancements over PCI-E 3.0. PCI Express 4.0 can provide 64GB/s for each PCI-E 4.0 x16 slot. PCI Express 4.0 specification also allows for OCuLink-2 as a new alternative to Thunderbolt connections. PCI Express 4.0 devices aren't expected until late in 2017.

Meanwhile, PCI Express 5.0 is slated for release in 2019 and will deliver 32GT/s of bandwidth. These are big boosts over PCI Express 3.0 that was firmed up back in 2010 at 8GT/s.

Early details on PCI-E 5.0 via this press release.
