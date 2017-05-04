Wine's AppDB, GNOME Recipes, Coloring Book Among Outreachy Summer Projects

Outreachy has announced their accepted participants for the summer 2017 internship period to work on various open-source projects.
Among the accepted projects to be tackled this summer via Outreachy:
- Documentation work on various projects.
- Improvements to Fedora's Bohdi.
- A technical coloring book for Fedora. If you're curious about a Fedora coloring book as was I when seeing this, the Fedora Wiki explains, "This internship will focus on developing a new, openly-licensed coloring book in the style of the SELinux Coloring Book and the Containers Coloring Book, in order to help explain advanced technical concepts around free and open source technology to a wide audience. The topic of the coloring book will be Ansible, the open source automation technology."
An example of the SELinux coloring book.
- Documentation cards for GNOME Builder.
- GNOME Recipes, the new GNOME app for cooking recipes on the desktop, will see some attention. Recipes work includes a proper unit system and sharing support of shopping lists.
- Creating HTML and CSS demos for Mozilla's new browser engine.
- A disk backup utility for QEMU.
- Wine is seeking improvements to its AppDB website, the area where users can share/rate how well various Windows programs/games run under Wine.
The list of accepted participants/projects for the Summer 2017 Outreachy program can be found via this Wiki page. The Outreachy period runs from the end of May to the end of August. The Outreachy program is currently open to women applicants and other under-represented groups in software development. If you're eligible and missed the chance to intern this round to get engaged with free software while earning a $5500 USD stipend, the winter internship period is coming up later this year.
