Outreachy Summer 2017 Yielded A New Coloring Book, Wine AppDB Improvements

The Outreachy Summer 2017 program is wrapping up on 30 August with running a similar length to Google Summer of Code. The Outreachy May - August 2017 internship program offers stipends of $5500 USD and for this session was available to "(i) you are a resident or national of any country or region other than Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, or Sudan and identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree) or (ii) you are a resident or national of the United States of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin@, American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander."
There wasn't as much Outreachy coverage on Phoronix as with GSoC due to many of the projects surrounding documentation, quality assurance, and other areas not generally within our interest area on the site. But the participants do deserve praise for successfully completing their summer work and now becoming engaged with the open-source community.
Some of the summer 2017 projects included providing QA for biology applications within Debian, improvements to Fedora's Bodhi, develop a new technical coloring book, improvements to GNOME Recipes, documentation cards for GNOME Builder, a disk backup tool for QEMU, and a variety of Mozilla improvements.
Previously there was an SELinux coloring book while this round focused on an Ansible coloring book, Red Hat's IT automation platform. The goal of these coloring books are to "help explain advanced technical concepts around free and open source technology to a wide audience."
One of the Outreachy 2017 projects I was most looking forward to were improvements to Wine's AppDB website. Rosanne DiMesio took to fixing bugs and making other improvements to this widely-used website by Wine users, particularly those trying to run Windows games on Linux. You can see the various improvements she's been working on to AppDB via this blog.
The complete list of accepted projects for this Outreachy summer 2017 internship period can be found via this Wiki page where in many cases are links to the participant's web-pages/blogs if curious about the status of an individual task.
For those wanting to participate in Outreachy over the winter months, the December to March program will see its application period open in September. More details on the Outreachy site.