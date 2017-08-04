Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff

The mystery around the future of Solaris, ZFS, and SPARC continues with Oracle reportedly letting go of more developers and other staff members.
Months ago they already canned Solaris 12 amid other questions about Solaris' future as well as that of their flagship ZFS file-system. Their SPARC CPU efforts have also been unclear.
The Layoff, a website where employees can discuss company layoffs anonymously and other material, tweeted yesterday they are "seeing major spikes in user engagement and visits at our Oracle #Layoffs board."
Sure enough, they are very active this week with several commenters saying they were laid off on Thursday, the entire software development in Irvine was reported as being laid off, a reported 10% in cloud services being let go, ZFSSA (ZFS Storage Appliance Administration) taking big hits of up to 50%, some departments reportedly seeing an 80% reduction in head count, etc. And it appears the future SPARC M9 might be cancelled.
As of writing, Oracle hasn't publicly announced massive layoffs or restructuring. Those wanting to dive into the Oracle gossip and the many comments can find the discussions at The Layoff.
