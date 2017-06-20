Opus 1.2 Audio Codec Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 June 2017 at 05:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following the earlier development releases, Opus 1.2 is now official.

Opus 1.2 remains compatible with the RFC 6716 specification but now offers improvements for music quality, varable bit-rate improvements down to 32kb/s, speech quality improvements, and a range of speed optimizations around the Opus code.

More details on Opus 1.2 along with some audio samples to tell the difference between MP3 / Opus 1.0-1.2 / Uncompressed at different bit-rates can be found via the announcement page.
