Following the earlier development releases, Opus 1.2 is now official.
Opus 1.2 remains compatible with the RFC 6716 specification but now offers improvements for music quality, varable bit-rate improvements down to 32kb/s, speech quality improvements, and a range of speed optimizations around the Opus code.
More details on Opus 1.2 along with some audio samples to tell the difference between MP3 / Opus 1.0-1.2 / Uncompressed at different bit-rates can be found via the announcement page.
