Just weeks after the Opus 1.2 beta, the release candidate for this forthcoming audio codec update / library has been released.
Libopus 1.2-rc1 is now available with additional fixes and improvements over the previous work in the 1.2 series, that included some ARM optimizations, low-bit-rate quality tuning, and more.
Found in the 1.2 release candidate are improved quality on files where MDCT leakage occurs, improved bit allocation on mode transitions, additional ARM NEON optimizations, and various fixes.
Libopus 1.2-rc1 will be promoted to v1.2.0 final if no issues are uncovered. More details at Opus-Codec.org.
