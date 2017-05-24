It's been a while since hearing much about the royalty-free, open-source Opus audio codec but three updates are out today.
Opus 1.2 has entered beta as the big milestone for today. Opus 1.2 beta features greater ARM Neon optimizations, low-bit-rate quality tuning fixes a surround encoding bug, and other improvements.
Opus 1.1.5 is out as stable and contains the surround encoding bug fix.
Meanwhile, libopusenc is out as an Opus encoding library with its first release, v0.1. This library makes it easy for encoding Ogg Opus files.
Details on today's releases via opus-codec.org.
