Khronos Releases OpenVX 1.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 1 May 2017 at 12:07 PM EDT. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
Khronos has today unveiled the OpenVX 1.2 specification from this week's Embeded Vision Alliance Summit (EVS).

OpenVX is Khronos' specification for cross-platform accelerated vision processing. OpenVX 1.2 features improvements around object detection and recognition, classification operations for detection/recognition based on a set of features, enhanced range of image processing operations, and more.

"Three new extensions released alongside OpenVX 1.2 enable the import and export of verified, optimized graphs, 16-bit image operations, and neural network inferencing acceleration. The import/export extension enables a user to “compile” a graph offline, save or “export” it, and then at run-time efficiently “import” and execute it. The 16-bit extension provides signed 16-bit image data support for most image operations. The neural network extension introduces OpenVX graph nodes corresponding to common neural network operation layers, e.g. convolution, deconvolution, activation, normalization, pooling, and softmax, to enable the expression and low-power acceleration of neural network-based algorithms such as object detection and recognition," more details at Khronos.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
SPIR-V Support For LLVM Is Moving Forward
OpenCL.org Working To Improve OpenCL's Community Documentation
POCL 0.14 OpenCL Implementation Released
Khronos Group Appears To Be Readying For WebGL-Next Proposals
A Chat With Khronos President Neil Trevett About Vulkan, OpenXR, SPIR-V In 2017
Khronos' 3D Portability Initiative Could Be Quite Interesting, Boon For Linux Gaming
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
Btrfs Getting RAID 5/6 Fixes In Linux 4.12 Kernel
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public