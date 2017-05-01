Just one week after OpenShot 2.3.2 is now a new point release to this open-source non-linear video editor.
OpenShot 2.3.3 takes care of "many serious stability issues." This release should address the top 25 crashes previously reported against this video editor. OpenShot 2.3.3 also uses a new version of openshot-qt, a new libopenshot point release, and a variety of other fixes.
A new website for OpenShot has also rolled out. More details on the new site and v2.3.3 can be found via OpenShotVideo.com.
