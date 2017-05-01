OpenShot 2.3.3 Fixes Many Stability Issues
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 May 2017 at 05:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Just one week after OpenShot 2.3.2 is now a new point release to this open-source non-linear video editor.

OpenShot 2.3.3 takes care of "many serious stability issues." This release should address the top 25 crashes previously reported against this video editor. OpenShot 2.3.3 also uses a new version of openshot-qt, a new libopenshot point release, and a variety of other fixes.

A new website for OpenShot has also rolled out. More details on the new site and v2.3.3 can be found via OpenShotVideo.com.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

