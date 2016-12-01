In case you plan to do any video editing for your 2016 holiday videos and are deciding between the different open-source non-linear video editors, OpenShot 2.2 was released this morning as a sizable feature update.OpenShot 2.2 delivers on performance improvements (for some operations, more than 10x faster than the previous release), editing HD videos (1080p / 4K / 5K) is vastly improved, there is a new caching engine, stability improvements, keyframe enhancements, better error handling, new title templates, and various bug fixes.

More details on all of the extensive changes for OpenShot 2.2 can be found via the lengthy release announcement on OpenShotVideo.com