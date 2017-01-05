OpenSUSE Tablet Project Fails, Less Than $7k In Orders

With the Talos Secure Workstation not set to hit its goal, I was curious this morning about how the MJ Technology's openSUSE-powered "First True Linux x86 and x64 Tablet" was doing, but that too has failed to materialize.
This openSUSE Tablet was the work of MJ Technology the relatively unheard of company that turned to crowd-funding at the end of last year to deliver a GNU/Linux tablet loaded with openSUSE's blessing after their Ubuntu tablet failed. But even with being promoted by SUSE/openSUSE, the campaign raised just $6,864 USD, well short of their $100,000 USD goal to manufacture this openSUSE Leap Linux tablet.
It looks like only about 17 "orders" were placed for this openSUSE Tablet according to the IndieGoGo numbers, with the tablet pricing ranging from $200 to $400+ USD. You can see their campaign that ended here.
But it doesn't look like it's the end of the road but MJ Technology appears to be plotting yet another attempt at a Linux tablet. According to their Facebook page, "While the failure of our Indiegogo Campaign for the MJ Technology Warrior Tablet powered by openSUSE was not the outcome we desired. We have taken the time to regroup and relax with family over the holiday's and plan to redouble our efforts still to make this tablet a reality. We Look forward to the next few weeks and where will show you more pictures and more news..."
It will be interesting to see what they try next and if it's still openSUSE-powered, or perhaps next will be an Arch tablet?
