That OpenSUSE Tablet So Far Is A Dud

Remember that "openSUSE Tablet" last year that was seeking crowd-funding and even advertised by the openSUSE crew for being a Linux tablet as cheap as $200 USD? Sadly, it's not a reality while the company still appears to be formulating something.
Of the company's $100,000 USD goal on IndieGoGo for the "first true Linux x86 and x64 tablet", they only raised $6,864 USD. Their Intel-based tablets were to go as low as $200 USD and would support both Linux and Windows. This came after the same company's failed Ubuntu Tablet, separate from Canonical's tablet/mobile efforts.
As I haven't heard any news from them in a while, I decided to do some digging. While they anticipated to begin shipping their Linux tablets in February 2017, with their failed campaign, they aren't shipping anything while their online web store just shows the devices as "coming soon."
Back in April on the company's Facebook page they posted, "Huge Update about the future of the MJ Technology Warrior Tablet Series and the new direction we are taking to make it a reality. I think everyone will be excited and pleasantly surprised with the announcement we will be making in about 2 weeks time. We have to finalize a couple things but we are really excited about this path we have chosen to take to make it a reality." Not two weeks, but two months have passed without any news from the organization on this "huge update." There's been comments from interested consumers, while the most recent response from the company is "We are working diligently on the tablet and hope to have it released by back to school time."
So we're back to waiting to see whether this or any other "true Linux tablet" will ever become a reality on the horizon.
