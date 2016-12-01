The OpenMandriva developers have timed their Lx 3.01 operating system update release for Christmas.
OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 is now available as an update to this year's Lx 3.0 update. Lx 3.01 features various package updates, an updated kernel, many bug fixes, and stable KDE Plasma running on Wayland.
This Linux OS is shipping with KDE Plasma 5.8.4, Wayland 1.12, LLVM Clang 3.9.1, and is using the Linux 3.9 kernel. OpenMandriva continues to distinguish itself from some of the other Linux distributions by supporting the F2FS file-system, using LLVM/Clang over GCC as the default code compiler, focusing on KDE wayland, and also using BFQ as the default scheduler.
More details on OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 via OpenMandriva.org.
