OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 Brings Stable KDE Plasma On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 December 2016 at 07:24 AM EST. 5 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The OpenMandriva developers have timed their Lx 3.01 operating system update release for Christmas.

OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 is now available as an update to this year's Lx 3.0 update. Lx 3.01 features various package updates, an updated kernel, many bug fixes, and stable KDE Plasma running on Wayland.

This Linux OS is shipping with KDE Plasma 5.8.4, Wayland 1.12, LLVM Clang 3.9.1, and is using the Linux 3.9 kernel. OpenMandriva continues to distinguish itself from some of the other Linux distributions by supporting the F2FS file-system, using LLVM/Clang over GCC as the default code compiler, focusing on KDE wayland, and also using BFQ as the default scheduler.

More details on OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 via OpenMandriva.org.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
FreeDOS 1.2 Released With New Installer & More Commands
Lineage: Forking CyanogenMod To A New Android Distribution
Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
Haiku OS Makes Progress In Booting With UEFI
Linux Mint 18.1 Released, MATE & Cinnamon Flavors
Arch Linux Now Has A 64-bit AArch64 Kernel For The Raspberry Pi 3
Popular News
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev