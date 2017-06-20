OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 is now available as the latest version of this Mandriva/Mandrake-derived Linux distribution.
OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 comes packing the Linux 4.11 kernel, systemd 233, KDE Frameworks 5.33 + Plasma 5.9.5 + Qt 5.8, X.Org Server 1.19.3 / Wayland 1.12, and Mesa 17.1.1 as offering a range of updated packages compared to its prior release.
OpenMandriva continues using LLVM/Clang as the default compiler and with the v3.02 release has switched to using the 4.0.1 compiler stack. With OpenMandriva's 4.11 kernel they continue to use BFQ plus also have patched in UKSM for more efficient memory use. OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 has Wayland support along with Plasma 5 / Weston experimental support but is defaulting to the X.Org sessions. With this release they are also defaulting to the modesetting DDX driver rather than the NVIDIA/Intel/AMD DDX drivers.
More details on OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 via today's release announcement while more details can be found via the v3.02 release notes.
