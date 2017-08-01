OpenMW 0.42 Released To Let Morrowind Live On
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 August 2017 at 05:08 PM EDT.
LINUX GAMING --
For fans of OpenMW, the open-source re-implementation of the engine powering Elderscrolls III: Morrowind, a new feature release is now available.

OpenMW 0.42 is the project's newest release. OpenMW 0.42 features support for water sound effects, implementing various particles / magic particles / other in-game visuals, more implementations of OpenMW-CS, and dozens of bugs have been fixed.


Those wishing to learn more about this cross-platform, open-source Morrowind initiative can do so via OpenMW.org.
