For fans of OpenMW, the open-source re-implementation of the engine powering Elderscrolls III: Morrowind, a new feature release is now available.
OpenMW 0.42 is the project's newest release. OpenMW 0.42 features support for water sound effects, implementing various particles / magic particles / other in-game visuals, more implementations of OpenMW-CS, and dozens of bugs have been fixed.
Those wishing to learn more about this cross-platform, open-source Morrowind initiative can do so via OpenMW.org.
