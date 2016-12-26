OpenMW 0.41 Continues Re-Implementing Elderscrolls III: Morrowind
OpenMW 0.41 was released today as the newest version of this open-source game project working to re-implement the game engine found within Elderscrolls III: Morrowind.

OpenMW 0.41 implements more capabilities such as particle textures for spell effects, AI combat improvements, support for water rendering in OpenMW-CS, and much more. OpenMW 0.41 also has dozens of bug-fixes.


Morrowind fans wishing to learn more about OpenMW 0.41 can visit OpenMW.org for all the details on this post-Christmas release.
