One of this year's Google Summer of Code projects affecting Mesa is porting its OpenMAX IL Gallium3D state tracker from using Bellagio to Tizonia.
The Bellagio OpenMAX IL implementation by STMicroelectronics is no longer maintained while the Tizonia implementation is still being actively developed. Bellagio also only supports OpenMAX IL 1.1 while Tizonia supports the 1.2 specification too. Those unfamiliar with the Tizonia media framework can find out more about it at Tizonia.org.
Gurkirpal Singh is the student developer working on the Gallium3D OpenMAX state tracker this summer. While he's made progress on video decoding, his latest feat is in the realm of video encoding. With his latest code, he's been able to get video encode working with the Tizonia state tracker. The H.264 encoder is currently working while additional changes are still needed.
More details on the Tizonia progress via this blog post and from yesterday are further improvements to the encoder. He's also been working on adding EGLImage support to the decoder.
