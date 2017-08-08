OpenMAX Tizonia Gallium State Tracker Working On EGLImage Support

Gurkirpal Singh is the student developer working this summer on porting Gallium3D's OpenMAX state tracker to Tizonia from the outdated Bellagio base. As the summer quickly comes to an end, he's been making progress on getting things in order.
Singh has been improving the EGLImage support for this revised Gallium state tracker, successfully getting much lower CPU utilization when making proper use of EGLImage, and cleaning up the patch series. Among the issues still being addressed are an H.264 decode failure, video artifacts, and some other issues.
Those interested in better OpenMAX support via Gallium3D can learn more via Singh's blog. The code is hosted on GitHub.
