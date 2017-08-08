OpenMAX Tizonia Gallium State Tracker Working On EGLImage Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 August 2017 at 07:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Gurkirpal Singh is the student developer working this summer on porting Gallium3D's OpenMAX state tracker to Tizonia from the outdated Bellagio base. As the summer quickly comes to an end, he's been making progress on getting things in order.

Singh has been improving the EGLImage support for this revised Gallium state tracker, successfully getting much lower CPU utilization when making proper use of EGLImage, and cleaning up the patch series. Among the issues still being addressed are an H.264 decode failure, video artifacts, and some other issues.

Those interested in better OpenMAX support via Gallium3D can learn more via Singh's blog. The code is hosted on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
VC4 Now Has Faster Window Movement On Raspbian
Trying Out RadeonSI's Experimental NIR Support
Mesa Is On Track Again To See More Than 10,000 Commits This Year
Arceri Is Still Working To Improve GLSL Compile Times For Mesa
Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 3 Arrives
Several RADV Radeon Vulkan Fixes Land In Mesa Git
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs