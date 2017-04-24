OpenLara: Open-Source Engine Remake For Tomb Raider, Including WebGL Version

OpenLara is an open-source effort to have a engine re-implementation of the classic Tomb Raider game.
Similar to OpenMW, Xoreos, and many other open-source projects seeking to re-implement proprietary classic game engines in modern, clean, open-source code, OpenLara is aiming for similar treatment to the classic Tomb Raider title.
OpenLara is inspired by OpenTomb, another open-source project aiming for a cross-platform re-implementation of Tomb Raider 1 - 5 engines.
With this modern effort, OpenLara even has a web-based version compiled via EmScripten and rendering to WebGL for those wanting to play Tomb Raider in their HTML5 web-browser. Check that out here.
Those wanting to learn about OpenLara can check out this GitHub page.
