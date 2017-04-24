OpenLara: Open-Source Engine Remake For Tomb Raider, Including WebGL Version
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 April 2017 at 05:49 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
OpenLara is an open-source effort to have a engine re-implementation of the classic Tomb Raider game.

Similar to OpenMW, Xoreos, and many other open-source projects seeking to re-implement proprietary classic game engines in modern, clean, open-source code, OpenLara is aiming for similar treatment to the classic Tomb Raider title.

OpenLara is inspired by OpenTomb, another open-source project aiming for a cross-platform re-implementation of Tomb Raider 1 - 5 engines.


With this modern effort, OpenLara even has a web-based version compiled via EmScripten and rendering to WebGL for those wanting to play Tomb Raider in their HTML5 web-browser. Check that out here.

Those wanting to learn about OpenLara can check out this GitHub page.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Ashes of Singularity Moves Ahead With Vulkan, Door May Open In Future For Linux
Unreal Tournament 0.1.10 Released
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Godot 3.0 Alpha Coming Soon, WebAssembly + WebGL 2.0 Export Working
SDL Updates Game Controller Support With Nintendo Switch Pro & More
Trying Out Xonotic 0.8.2 With Radeon & NVIDIA GPUs On Linux
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful