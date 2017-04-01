Trying OpenIndiana Hipster On The Core i9 7900X

Following the Linux and BSD multi-threaded tests on the Intel Core i9 7900X , I next decided to try this system with the Solaris-based OpenIndiana. Sadly, it didn't end well.With various BSDs working fine on the Core i9 7900X box paired with the NVMe storage, MSI X299 SLI PLUS motherboard, etc, I figured OpenIndiana would play fine. Sadly, I was wrong.

I tried OpenIndiana "Hipster" 2017.04 as the latest release, both using the USB stick image and then the DVD image after thinking perhaps at first it may have been some USB3 issue. At first it was promising with seeing the boot loader...

But during the boot process using either image, the system never gets past the SunOS Release 5.11 message and copyright.

It's been a number of months since last trying out OpenIndiana. Am I missing something recently changed about it or is OI/Illumos not playing well with the latest Intel hardware? Bit of a pity with every other Linux and BSD operating system tested playing without any hassles on this system. Sadly, the open-source Solaris community isn't like the days under the Sun Microsystems realm when they had very helpful engineers and PR in contact with Phoronix.Moving on then to some fresh Windows 10 WSL benchmarks with this box.